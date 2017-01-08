1

Weather
Alerts

Floral Heights United Methodist Church-Spirit Day for Women
14 mins ago

Floral Heights United Methodist Church-Spirit Day for Women

Tickets are $15 and include lunch, worship and a wonderful speaker. 
Loading...

Video Center

 

Wichita Falls

58° Clear
Weather Details
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls

Share It

  • Texoma's Home Page
  • KFDX 3 Weather
  • KFDX 3 Sports
  • TexomasHomepage.com,
    KFDX, KJTL, & KJBO
  • KFDX 3 Weather
  • KFDX 3 News Instagram
  • TexomasHomepage Mobile App