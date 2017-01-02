-
-
-
-
-
-
-
President Trump Announces Pick for the Supreme Court
President Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court.
-
Jacksboro Mom Charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence of a Human Corpse
The mother of a Jacksboro teen found dead two weeks ago is now in the Jack County jail charged …
-
Alleged Vernon Shooter Now in Wichita County Jail
A man wanted in connected with a shooting last Fourth of July in Vernon is now jailed in Wichita …
-
Young County Sheriff Reflects on Loss of Veteran Law Officer
Graham Police say it was a murder-suicide that lead to the deaths of a Young County Deputy and his …
-
Man Wanted for Alleged Murder Could be in the Area
Wichita Falls police are on the lookout for a man wanted for killing a woman in Grayson County who …
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Glasses Online
You can buy just about anything online including your glasses but how can you be sure you're …
-
President Trump Expected to Name Supreme Court Nominee Today
President Donald Trump is expected to name his supreme court nominee today instead of later this …
-
Obama Issues Statement Rejecting Trump Immigration Order, Supports Protests
Breaking his silence only 10 days after he left office, former President Barack Obama backed …
-
Former President George H.W. Bush Discharged from Houston Hospital
“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the …
-
Trump Defends Executive Order on Immigration
President Donald Trump is defending his controversial immigration order made Friday that …
-
President Signs Executive Order for Extreme Vetting of Refugees
President Trump on Friday continued his crackdown on illegal immigration, signing sweeping new …
-
March for Life Brings Thousands Together in Washington DC
The March for Life, held each year in Washington to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court …
-
-
Alan Thicke's son shares memory of last good-bye
Alan Thicke's son is sharing his memories of the last moments of his famous father's life.Carter …
-
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West get into children's fashion
Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.Kim Kardashian West and her …
-
Pharrell Williams, wife welcome triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.The pair has welcomed …
-
GLAAD Media Awards nominees announced
The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same …
-
Peter Capaldi to leave 'Doctor Who'
It's time to bid farewell to another Time Lord."Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has announced he'll …
-
Ben Affleck backs out of directing 'Batman' film
Ben Affleck will still be under the cowl, but not behind the camera.The actor, who plays Warner …
-
-
Consumer Reports: Are Superfoods Super Hype?
If eating better was your New Year’s resolutions you might think that by adding in some so-called …
-
Safe Start Electric Scooters Sold At Target Stores Being Recalled
A manufacturing defect has prompted the recall of nearly nine-thousand children's electric scooters…
-
Samsung Tests 200,000 Phones to Find Cause of Burning Battery Problem
Samsung Electronics has announced the results of its own investigation into what caused its …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
-
Consumer Reports Annual Car Owner Satisfaction Survey
Driving a brand new car off the lot can be pretty exciting. Unfortunately, that new-car honeymoon …
