Patriots, Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown
On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup.But Sunday's game has the potential to be explosive. With two high-octane offenses, Super Bowl LI has the makings of a shootout, and the final game of this NFL season could be its best.
-
Live Stream
Watch our broadcast LIVE on your PC or mobile device.
-
The Big Game
Get complete coverage and the stories from Houston, TX.
-
Tuesday's Child
Matching children awaiting adoption with adoptive parents.
-
Texoma Pros
Learn more about your Texoma Pros today!
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Movie Listings
Watch trailers, get movie times, and see what's coming to theaters.
-
Woman Receives Probabtion for Theft and Fleeing from Police
A Wichita Falls woman police say fled from them with children in the car, has agreed to plead to …
-
Neighbor Remembers Teen Killed in Standoff with Police
We're learning a lot more about the teenager behind last night's standoff involving hostages at …
-
Woman Sues Nocona and Deputy in the Death of Her Husband
The widow of an off-duty Montague County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed by a Nocona police offi…
-
Crawfish Pick the Super Bowl Winner!
Last year our crawfish picked the panthers---but the Broncos took home the trophy--so let's see if …
-
Old High A Capella Choir To Join Foreigner On Stage Next Tuesday
Members of the Old High A Capella Choir are preparing their pipes for a once in a lifetime …
-
Stop by the KFDX Women's Expo on Saturday!
The annual KFDX Women's expo is set to get underway Saturday at 9:00 am at the MPEC.
-
Punxsutawney Phil: 6 More Weeks of Winter
The nation has turned their attention to the rural Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney to find out …
-
First Day on the Job for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Wichita Falls native and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson began his first day on the job this …
-
President Trump Expected to Name Supreme Court Nominee Today
President Donald Trump is expected to name his supreme court nominee today instead of later this …
-
Obama Issues Statement Rejecting Trump Immigration Order, Supports Protests
Breaking his silence only 10 days after he left office, former President Barack Obama backed …
-
Former President George H.W. Bush Discharged from Houston Hospital
“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the …
-
Trump Defends Executive Order on Immigration
President Donald Trump is defending his controversial immigration order made Friday that …
-
NAHL: Lone Star vs Wichita Falls - February 4, 2017
-
Men's College Basketball: Angelo State vs Midwestern State - February 4, 2017
-
Women's College Basketball: Midwestern State vs Angelo State - February 4, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Amarillo Holy Cross vs Wichita Christian -…
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Amarillo Holy Cross vs Wichita Christian…
-
2017 Midwestern State Softball Preview
-
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
A video appearing to show a dog in distress during filming of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" was …
-
'24: Legacy' cast on continuing the legacy
Miranda Otto doesn't want fans to think of her new series, "24: Legacy," as a reboot."It's not a …
-
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
Footballs won't be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime …
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Howard Stern said on his program Wednesday that Trump will hate being president and the role will …
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Home Exercise Equipment
If you're still trying to get a start on your New Year's resolution to get in shape working out at …
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Glasses Online
You can buy just about anything online including your glasses but how can you be sure you're …
-
Consumer Reports: Are Superfoods Super Hype?
If eating better was your New Year’s resolutions you might think that by adding in some so-called …
-
Safe Start Electric Scooters Sold At Target Stores Being Recalled
A manufacturing defect has prompted the recall of nearly nine-thousand children's electric scooters…
-
Samsung Tests 200,000 Phones to Find Cause of Burning Battery Problem
Samsung Electronics has announced the results of its own investigation into what caused its …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
Now Loading......