Patriots, Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown

On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup.But Sunday's game has the potential to be explosive. With two high-octane offenses, Super Bowl LI has the makings of a shootout, and the final game of this NFL season could be its best.
