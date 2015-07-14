-
-
You Can Now Take Your Four-Legged Canine Friend Out for Coffee
You can now take Fido with you as you enjoy a cup of Joe on a local coffee house patio.
-
Congratulations to Weather Wizard Sebastian from Zundy Elementary!
Congratulations to Weather Wizard Sebastian from Zundy Elementary for a job well done presenting …
-
NASA Shows The Right Stuff at the Super Bowl
“This is where the first words that were uttered on the moon were 'Houston.' And so as a rocket s…
-
Woman Who Repeatedly Slammed Kitten's Head on the Concrete Agrees to Plea Deal
They said the kitten was limping around in circles with its head on the ground after being slammed …
-
Man Convicted of Sexual Assault of a Child Gets Decision on New Trial
A man who skipped his sexual assault trial to go to a casino was back in 30th District Court today …
-
Name of Man Killed During Hostage Situation is Released
Police say 18-year-old Miguel Angel Silva is the man who took two hostages at Garrison's …
-
Punxsutawney Phil: 6 More Weeks of Winter
The nation has turned their attention to the rural Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney to find out …
-
First Day on the Job for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Wichita Falls native and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson began his first day on the job this …
-
President Trump Expected to Name Supreme Court Nominee Today
President Donald Trump is expected to name his supreme court nominee today instead of later this …
-
Obama Issues Statement Rejecting Trump Immigration Order, Supports Protests
Breaking his silence only 10 days after he left office, former President Barack Obama backed …
-
Former President George H.W. Bush Discharged from Houston Hospital
“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the …
-
Trump Defends Executive Order on Immigration
President Donald Trump is defending his controversial immigration order made Friday that …
-
Team of the Week: Notre Dame Knights - February 2, 2017
The Notre Dame Knights have won eleven straight games. A tough non-district schedule, facing teams …
-
Sports Spotlight: National Signing Day - February 1, 2017
-
Girl's High School Soccer: Wichita Falls vs Rider - January 31, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Denton vs Rider - January 31, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Boyd vs City View - January 31, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Graham vs Hirschi - January 31, 2017
-
Super Bowl LI: Will Lady Gaga go off on Trump at halftime?
Considering she will command one of the biggest TV audiences of the year, speculation is brewing on…
-
Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album
Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an …
-
Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be 'detrimental'…
Howard Stern said on his program Wednesday that Trump will hate being president and the role will …
-
Matthew McConaughey: It's time to embrace Trump
If you ask Matthew McConaughey, it's time for the country to get "alright, alright, alright" with …
-
Beyonce is the new queen of Instagram
They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.According to Instagram, Beyonce's photo revealing her …
-
Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold'
President Donald Trump veered off script at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday …
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Home Exercise Equipment
If you're still trying to get a start on your New Year's resolution to get in shape working out at …
-
Consumer Reports: Buying Glasses Online
You can buy just about anything online including your glasses but how can you be sure you're …
-
Consumer Reports: Are Superfoods Super Hype?
If eating better was your New Year’s resolutions you might think that by adding in some so-called …
-
Safe Start Electric Scooters Sold At Target Stores Being Recalled
A manufacturing defect has prompted the recall of nearly nine-thousand children's electric scooters…
-
Samsung Tests 200,000 Phones to Find Cause of Burning Battery Problem
Samsung Electronics has announced the results of its own investigation into what caused its …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
