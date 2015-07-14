-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Iowa Park House Fire on NW Access Rd.
Volunteer firefighters battled a massive house fire Friday night.
-
What the Tech: Socratic App
Few things give students more frowns than getting homework assignments. A few pages of math, …
-
New VITA Facility Offering Free Tax Preparation Opens
More than 153 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year and the IRS expects…
-
Vernon Commissioners Continue Search for City Manager
It's back to the drawing board for Vernon commission as they continue to search for a new city …
-
Input Sought for Widening of Portion of US 82 Between Nocona and Henrietta
A proposal to widen US 82 between Henrietta and Nocona to four lanes is creating excitement, but …
-
President Signs Executive Order for Extreme Vetting of Refugees
President Trump on Friday continued his crackdown on illegal immigration, signing sweeping new …
-
-
March for Life Brings Thousands Together in Washington DC
The March for Life, held each year in Washington to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court …
-
Governor Abbott Ready to Withhold Funding From Sanctuary Cities and Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already threatened to cut funding for one county after its sheriff …
-
Trump Signs Executive Order Reviving Keystone and Dakota Pipeline Projects
President Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday effectively reviving the controversial Keystone …
-
Saturday Night Live Writer Who "Twitter Attacked" Trump's 10 Year Old…
In the tweet Rich said, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter." The tweet was …
-
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Expected to Seek Reelection in 2018
After the 2017 state legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to officially …
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Lubbock Kingdom Prep vs Notre Dame -…
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Lubbock Kingdom Prep vs Notre Dame -…
-
Girl's High School Basketball: EP Jesus Chapel vs Christ Academy -…
-
Women's College Basketball: Tarleton State vs Midwestern State - January…
-
Men's College Basketball: Tarleton State vs Midwestern State - January 28, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Windthorst vs Petrolia - January 27, 2017
-
'Hamilton' actresses to sing at Super Bowl
Look around, look around because Angelica, Eliza... and Peggy are going to the Super Bowl.Renee …
-
Actor John Hurt of 'Elephant Man,' 'Midnight Express' and 'Alien' dies at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for …
-
Legendary British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Actor John Hurt, the gravelly voiced British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in …
-
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik drop new music video
Taylor Swift is back!Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at …
-
Selena Gomez shares '13 Reasons Why' sneak peek
She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix …
-
Consumer Reports: Are Superfoods Super Hype?
If eating better was your New Year’s resolutions you might think that by adding in some so-called …
-
Safe Start Electric Scooters Sold At Target Stores Being Recalled
A manufacturing defect has prompted the recall of nearly nine-thousand children's electric scooters…
-
Samsung Tests 200,000 Phones to Find Cause of Burning Battery Problem
Samsung Electronics has announced the results of its own investigation into what caused its …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
-
Consumer Reports Annual Car Owner Satisfaction Survey
Driving a brand new car off the lot can be pretty exciting. Unfortunately, that new-car honeymoon …
-
Fire Hazard Prompts Boosted Skateboard Battery Recall
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of some electric-powered skateboards. The recall involves …
