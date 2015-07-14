-
-
If You Love Vegas Here are Ten Well kept Secrets About "Sin City"
Maybe you think of the Rat Pack, showgirls and mobsters sipping martinis. Or perhaps it's …
-
What do You do if Someone has a Heart Attack? Dr. Oz Shares Life-Saving Tips
According to the CDC, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 43 seconds. It happens when part…
-
There's Lots to do This Weekend in Texoma!
Beat the weirding way of the weather this weekend with great holiday events and more!
-
Sheriff Cunningham Retirement Celebration
Eight years after taking office during one of Montague County's darkest times, Sheriff Paul …
-
Man Arrested After a Stand Off and Hostage Situation in Electra
Charles David Williams, 56, is behind bars tonight on a $100,000 bond after a brief stand off and …
-
Clay County Sheriff Speaks About Wayman Plea Deal
The Clay County Sheriff says he believes the best possible outcome has happened, surrounding a …
-
Syria Cease-Fire to Begin Within Hours
Russia and the Syrian army said Thursday that a nation-wide cease-fire agreement has been reached …
-
Actress Debbie Reynolds Hospitalized
Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital from a home in Beverly Hills on …
-
Dylann Roof Plans No Witnesses or Evidence in Penalty Phase
Dylann Roof told a judge Wednesday he doesn't plan to call any witnesses or present evidence to ask…
-
Texas Wal-Mart Locked Down Due to Bomb Threat
A Wal-Mart in Benbrook was locked down due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning, according to …
-
John Kerry Warns Israel: Two-State Solution Is 'Now in Jeopardy'
Secretary of State John Kerry said Wednesday that the two-state solution is the only path for peace…
-
John McCain in Estonia: America Is Committed to NATO
John McCain tells leaders in Estonia that the U.S. relationship with NATO "will remain the same"
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Electra vs Nocona - December 29, 2016
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Munday vs Henrietta - December 29, 2016
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Electra vs City View - December 29, 2016
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Bellevue vs Windthorst - December 29, 2016
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Hereford vs Burkburnett - December 29, 2016
-
Boy's High School Basketball: City View vs Munday - December 29, 2016
-
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," …
-
Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies
Allan Williams, the club owner and promoter widely credited with the discovery of The Beatles, has …
-
Walt Disney 'Bambi' artist dies at 106
Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, …
-
No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it
There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. …
-
Entertainment in 2016: A look back
As the year comes to a close, there's no shortage of attempts to identify the people, programs and …
-
Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits, refuses to sing for Trump
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan …
-
Consumer Reports: How to Check a Charity Before Donating
Tis the season for giving, including to charities. Donations in December are almost two times …
-
Consumer Reports: Best and Worst Retailers for Gift Returns
There's a good chance you might have to return a gift after the holidays for an exchange or …
-
Consumer Reports: Holiday TV Buying Advice
If you're shopping for a new TV this holiday season, we've got good news. Screen sizes are bigger …
-
Masterbuilt Recalls Gas Smokers Due to Faulty Hose
A fire hazard has promoted the recall of about 41,000 gas smokers sold nationwide.
-
Consumer Reports: Making Group Gifting Easy
Maybe you're working with a group of co-workers to buy a present for the boss or some family …
-
Yankee Candle is Recalling 31,000 Candles
Yankee Candle is recalling about 31,000 of its candles. The recall involves Yankee Candle's …
