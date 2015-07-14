3

Trump's pick for CIA says he's open to waterboarding

President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, Rep. Mike Pompeo, has told Congress that he would consider bringing back waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation measures under certain circumstances.

