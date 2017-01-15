-
-
Ringling Bros. Circus Closing
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus is closing down after 146 years performing 'The …
-
Winter Weather Threat Causes Drivers to Rethink Travel Plans
-
Gun-Related Bills in Texas
Texas lawmakers have already filed at least 40 gun-related bills.
-
Tobin Has the Latest on the Cowboys Live at 6:00 and 10:00
Cowboys fans we have your front row seat to everything Cowboys! Join Tobin McDuff each night this …
-
Bond Reduction Denied for Henrietta Man with Multiple Charges
A Henrietta man in the Wichita County jail on seven charges is asking for some of his bonds to be …
-
Downtown Building Could Become Affordable Housing Units
D'Ann Delcoure - the manager of the 8th Street Coffee House - said it is important for the …
-
Oklahoma Authorities Searching for Man Who Attemtped to Abduct 8-Year-Old Boy
Oklahoma city police are asking for help finding a man they say tried to abduct a child in front of…
-
Air Force Adjusts Policy for Recruits on Tattoos and Marijuana Use
Changes are coming to US Airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base and bases throughout the world as the …
-
Watch Donald Trump's Press Conference LIVE
Watch Donald Trump's press conference LIVE. Trump is expected to answer a wide range of questions.
-
Trump's First Cabinet Nominee Gets Grilled During Confirmation Hearing
It's the day President Elect Donald Trump has been working for for weeks. The first of the senate …
-
Hate Crime Suspects Expected to Be in Court Today
The four suspects accused of beating a special needs teenager while streaming it live on Facebook …
-
The Battle Over Stricter Abortion Laws in Texas Continued in Federal Court Today
The second day of the two-day hearing wrapped up just within the last hour and again, the u.S. …
-
Sunday Sit Down: TJ Vasher - January 15, 2017
-
Top Ten Plays of the Week: January 15, 2017
-
Dallas Cowboys Fans Attend Rally Day
Fans from all over the country were able to take the field Saturday for a day of fun and many …
-
Girl's High School Soccer - Rider vs Wichita Falls - January 14, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Denton Ryan vs Rider - January 13, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Munday vs Petrolia - January 13, 2017
-
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a …
-
Is 'Deadpool' an Oscar contender?
When Oscar nominations are announced later this month, films like "La La Land," "Moonlight" and …
-
Directors Guild film nominees revealed
The Directors Guild of America has narrowed down their picks for 2016's best film …
-
Taylor Swift teases new music video with Zayn Malik
It appears Taylor Swift's first music video in two years is about to drop.Swift teased fans with a …
-
Two members of the band Tower of Power hit by train
Two members of the funk-rock band Tower of Power are recovering after being hit by a train, the …
-
Female directors becoming rarer in Hollywood
This year will see some major movie releases from female filmmakers. There's superhero flick …
-
Ford and Toyota Recall More Vehicles With Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators
All have front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and …
-
Consumer Reports: How High Are Your Retirement Fund Fees?
Millions of Americans put money into a 401(k) plan hoping it will one day lead to a comfortable …
-
Honda is Recalling More Vehicles Due to Airbag Problems
Honda is recalling an additional 772-thousand Honda and Acura vehicles in the US for defective …
-
Consumer Reports: Dangerous Magnets Back on the Market
We’ve got a safety alert from Consumer Reports about a controversial magnet set for kids.
-
Consumer Reports: Safe, Effective Space Heaters
As we get into colder weather more people will begin using a space heater to keep warm.
-
Consumer Reports: Staying Germ Free at the Gym
Are you going to be pumping a little iron as part of your new years resolution? Maybe playing a …
