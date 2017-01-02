Three Wichita Falls Residents Jailed for Allegedly Holding Man at Gunpoint
19 mins ago

Three Wichita Falls Residents Jailed for Allegedly Holding Man at Gunpoint

Three Wichita Falls residents are jailed in Clay County after a Wichita County deputy stopped the vehicle they were driving, identified as being used during an armed confrontation at a home.
Loading...

Video Center

 

Wichita Falls

55° Clear
Weather Details
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
  • Texoma's Home Page
  • KFDX 3 Weather
  • KFDX 3 Sports
  • TexomasHomepage.com,
    KFDX, KJTL, & KJBO
  • KFDX 3 Weather
  • KFDX 3 News Instagram
  • TexomasHomepage Mobile App