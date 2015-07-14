-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Convicted Texoma Murders Serving Time in Same Prison
A Clay County murderer has now joined a Wichita Falls murderer in the same state prison.
-
Charges Continue to Pile up Against a Burkburnett Woman
Charges continue to pile up against a Burkburnett woman who has been on probation numerous times …
-
Man With Long Record of Burglaries is Arrested Again
A Wichita Falls man with a long record of burglaries is arrested again after police set up …
-
Governor Abbott Ready to Withhold Funding From Sanctuary Cities and Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already threatened to cut funding for one county after its sheriff …
-
Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says.
-
Form a Team Now for Bowl for the Cure
You can form a team, help raise funds and have a terrific time with friends, family and co-workers!…
-
-
Trump Signs Executive Order Reviving Keystone and Dakota Pipeline Projects
President Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday effectively reviving the controversial Keystone …
-
Saturday Night Live Writer Who "Twitter Attacked" Trump's 10 Year Old…
In the tweet Rich said, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter." The tweet was …
-
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Expected to Seek Reelection in 2018
After the 2017 state legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to officially …
-
Thornberry Anticipates Military Rebuilding Under President Trump
Mac Thornbery says part of the action plan to increase military spending will require that congress…
-
Former President George H.W. Bush Expected to Leave ICU Today
Former President George H.W. Bush is expected to leave ICU today and his wife, Barbara, has already…
-
Sports Spotlight: CMN Wildcats Jersey Off Our Back Auction Night -…
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Quanah vs Windthorst - January 24, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Electra vs Petrolia - January 24, 2017
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Bowie vs Nocona - January 24, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Bowie vs Nocona - January 24, 2017
-
Athlete of the Week: Paradize Jackson, Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs -…
-
'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' cast created a classic
It was one of the most-important and most-watched TV shows of the 1970s, a vehicle for a female …
-
Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and …
-
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on …
-
-
It's a first: Snickers to air live Super Bowl ad
In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.The ad, starring …
-
Streep uses GIF in response to Oscar nom
Meryl Streep was, in a way, speechless after receiving her 20th Oscar nomination on Tuesday …
-
Safe Start Electric Scooters Sold At Target Stores Being Recalled
A manufacturing defect has prompted the recall of nearly nine-thousand children's electric scooters…
-
Samsung Tests 200,000 Phones to Find Cause of Burning Battery Problem
Samsung Electronics has announced the results of its own investigation into what caused its …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
-
Consumer Reports Annual Car Owner Satisfaction Survey
Driving a brand new car off the lot can be pretty exciting. Unfortunately, that new-car honeymoon …
-
Fire Hazard Prompts Boosted Skateboard Battery Recall
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of some electric-powered skateboards. The recall involves …
-
Ford and Toyota Recall More Vehicles With Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators
All have front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and …
