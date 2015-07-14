-
-
New ER Renovations Complete at United Regional
The previous United Regional Emergency Room was designed more than a decade ago -- when around …
-
Two More Californians Arrested on 287 for Drug Possession
A deputy says he noticed an SUV with California plates following a vehicle too closely, so he …
-
State Unemployment Rate Remained at 4.6% in December
Texas has added an estimated 210,200 seasonally adjusted jobs since December 2015 with the addition…
-
Congressman Thornberry Reacts to the Swearing in of President Trump
U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) made the following statement about the 58th …
-
What the Tech: CamCard app
You don't need the card, just the information. You can enter all of that information into your …
-
MSU Students Take Time to Watch Trump's Inauguration
Students at Midwestern State University also tuned in to watch the official start of President …
-
DC Police Deal With Hundreds of Protesters During Inauguration
Like the election that led to today's inauguration it's been a day filled with tension and …
-
Senate Votes to Confirm Two Trump Cabinet Members
The Senate easily confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees just a few hours after…
-
-
Former President Bush and Wife Barbara Remain Hospitalized
Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara remain hospitalized in Houston. The …
-
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Faces Aggressive Questioning During…
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry faced aggressive questioning from a senate panel this morning as …
-
Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence for Leaking Army Documents
President Obama commuted the vast majority of former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning's …
-
NAHL: Brahmas vs Wichita Falls - January 20, 2017
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Paradise vs Bowie - January 20, 2017
-
Updated
Girl's High School Basketball: Seymour vs Electra - January 20, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Burkburnett vs Hirschi - January 20, 2017
-
Girl's High School Basketball: Wichita Falls vs Rider - Janaury 20, 2017
-
Boy's High School Basketball: Wichita Falls vs Rider - January 20, 2017
-
'House of Cards' releases new teaser on Inauguration Day
On a day when a new president took office, Netflix promoted another."House of Cards," the company's…
-
Colbert, Fallon and Meyers prepare for Trump's inauguration
On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon, …
-
Updated
Inauguration performers respond to backlash
Artists who are taking part in Donald Trump's inauguration festivities are not …
-
Updated
Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in
Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath …
-
Updated
Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father's song
Famed singer Frank Sinatra's eldest daughter, Nancy Sinatra, has never been a fan of …
-
Updated
Woody Harrelson to live stream movie as it's filmed
Woody Harrelson is about to relive a nightmare.The actor is recreating a dramatic night he …
-
Consumer Reports: Family Car Review
If you're in the market for a new family car...your choice can depend on the age of your family and…
-
Consumer Reports Annual Car Owner Satisfaction Survey
Driving a brand new car off the lot can be pretty exciting. Unfortunately, that new-car honeymoon …
-
Fire Hazard Prompts Boosted Skateboard Battery Recall
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of some electric-powered skateboards. The recall involves …
-
Ford and Toyota Recall More Vehicles With Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators
All have front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and …
-
Consumer Reports: How High Are Your Retirement Fund Fees?
Millions of Americans put money into a 401(k) plan hoping it will one day lead to a comfortable …
-
Honda is Recalling More Vehicles Due to Airbag Problems
Honda is recalling an additional 772-thousand Honda and Acura vehicles in the US for defective …
