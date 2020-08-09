1 Darrell

Legend Bank

Budget Blinds

Darrell Hour 1

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
25
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Certificate
Dove’s Jewelers
$250
26
Rehab Center TV Auction
One day rental bobcat or excavator with trailer
Pro Star Rental
$300
27
Rehab Center TV Auction
Men’s or women’s Oakley non prescription sunglasses (instock)
Texas State Optical
$239
28
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Certificate
(by appointment only Matt or Autumn)
World Class Tattoo
$300
29
Rehab Center TV Auction
One simple will
Bob Russell, Jr.
$350
30
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Certificate
(4-8 ounce filets/ 6-16 ounce ribeyes & 5-2lbs of hamburger meat)
McBride’s on Maplewood
$188
31
Rehab Center TV Auction
Makita 18v cordless 1/2″driver drill kit
Western Supplies
$290
32
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News