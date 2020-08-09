Times Tobin Kevin Melanie Darrell

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

25 Gift Certificate

Dove’s Jewelers $250

26 One day rental bobcat or excavator with trailer

Pro Star Rental $300

27 Men’s or women’s Oakley non prescription sunglasses (instock)

Texas State Optical $239

28 Gift Certificate

(by appointment only Matt or Autumn)

World Class Tattoo $300

29 One simple will

Bob Russell, Jr. $350

30 Gift Certificate

(4-8 ounce filets/ 6-16 ounce ribeyes & 5-2lbs of hamburger meat)

McBride’s on Maplewood $188

31 Makita 18v cordless 1/2″driver drill kit

Western Supplies $290

32 Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook

(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)

Friends of the Rehab Center $379