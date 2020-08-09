Times Tobin Kevin Melanie Darrell

To bid on any items call 940-276-1999 or 1-888-383-5033

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

17 IV Drip Therapy plus bonus supplements

(Myers Cocktail Pkg)

The Cloud Medical Spa and Lounge $250

18 Wine Tasting for 6

(includes wine, charcuterie board and dessert)

Horseshoe Bend Cellars $210

19 5 liters of Eprinex Pour-on w/applicator

Tucker Ag Products $350

20 JBL Bluetooth speaker

(Charge 4/waterproof/portable)

W.S. Construction $180

21 Gift Basket

(Glo Skin beauty products / Tangles products / BABY Bliss hair tool)

Tangles Salon $175

22 (2) One Month Free Memberships

(unlimited access 24/7)

Hotworx Studio $118

23 Mariana Bracelet

Mo Betta Rodeo Company $255

24 Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook

(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)

Friends of the Rehab Center $379