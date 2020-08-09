1 Melanie

Ace Hardware

Command Pest Management

Melanie Hour 1

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
17
Rehab Center TV Auction
IV Drip Therapy plus bonus supplements
(Myers Cocktail Pkg)
The Cloud Medical Spa and Lounge
$250
18
Rehab Center TV Auction
Wine Tasting for 6 (includes wine, charcuterie board and dessert)
Horseshoe Bend Cellars
$210
19
Rehab Center TV Auction
Hand painted beverage dispenser
Friends of the Rehab Center
$100
20
Rehab Center TV Auction
JBL Bluetooth speaker
(Charge 4/waterproof/portable)
W.S. Construction
$180
21
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Basket
(Glo Skin beauty products / Tangles products / BABY Bliss hair tool)
Tangles Salon
$175
22
Rehab Center TV Auction
(2) One Month Free Memberships
(unlimited access 24/7)
Hotworx Studio
$118
23
Rehab Center TV Auction
Mariana Bracelet
Mo Betta Rodeo Company
$255
24
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News