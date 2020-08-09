1 Tobin

Tobin Hour 1

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

1
Rehab Center TV Auction
One Year MVP Haircut Member
(monthly haircut/steam towel/massage)
Sport Clips
$265
2
Rehab Center TV Auction
One Year Silver Membership
(2 visits per month / priority lane access)
High Caliber Gun Range
$255
3
Rehab Center TV Auction
2 Spring Break Consumer Jackets
(medium & large)
C&S Fun Center
$320
4
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift certificate
(carpet / flooring / tile or laminate)
Texas Flooring Gallery
$250
5
Rehab Center TV Auction
(6) general admission tickets & 1 cabana rental
Castaway Cove Waterpark
$250
6
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
7
Rehab Center TV Auction
(4) tickets & programs WRCA Championship Rodeo
(Nov 12th or 13th, 2020)
Working Ranch Cowboy Assoc.
$188
8
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift certificate
Star Brite Cleaners
$200

