Pinnacle Network Solutions
Tobin Hour 1
Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell
Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM
Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM
Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM
To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)
Item
Photo
Description
Value
2
One Year Silver Membership
(2 visits per month / priority lane access)
High Caliber Gun Range
(2 visits per month / priority lane access)
High Caliber Gun Range
$255
6
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
7
(4) tickets & programs WRCA Championship Rodeo
(Nov 12th or 13th, 2020)
Working Ranch Cowboy Assoc.
(Nov 12th or 13th, 2020)
Working Ranch Cowboy Assoc.
$188
