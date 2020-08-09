2 Darrell

Darrell Hour 2

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
57
Rehab Center TV Auction
4 Moms magnetic highchair
Storkland & Kids Too
$374
58
Rehab Center TV Auction
Pelican 1700 Rifle cast with foam
Lone Star Highway Products
$245
59
Rehab Center TV Auction
Hitachi 16 gauge 3.5 amp nibbler fur cutting sheet metal
Metal Mart
$400
60
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
61
Rehab Center TV Auction
Mavi nonprescription sunglasses
(instock-womens/mens)
Texas State Optical
$299
62
Rehab Center TV Auction
One ton of Korn Kake
Kerr Feed and Grain
$300
63
Rehab Center TV Auction
4 bales of bermuda grass
Kerr Cattle
$280
64
Rehab Center TV Auction
1 day fishing trip for 4
(Lake Texoma / guided by Rollan Dennis)
Bruckner’s
$600

