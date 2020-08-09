Times Tobin Kevin Melanie Darrell

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

57 4 Moms magnetic highchair

Storkland & Kids Too $374

58 Pelican 1700 Rifle cast with foam

Lone Star Highway Products $245

59 Hitachi 16 gauge 3.5 amp nibbler fur cutting sheet metal

Metal Mart $400

60 Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook

(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)

Friends of the Rehab Center $379

61 Mavi nonprescription sunglasses

(instock-womens/mens)

Texas State Optical $299

62 One ton of Korn Kake

Kerr Feed and Grain $300

63 4 bales of bermuda grass

Kerr Cattle $280

64 1 day fishing trip for 4

(Lake Texoma / guided by Rollan Dennis)

Bruckner’s $600