2 Kevin

Berend Turf & Tractor

On Site Solutions

Kevin Hour 2

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
41
Rehab Center TV Auction
(1) 95 gallon poly cart trash pick up service for 1 year
Onsite Solutions
$300
42
Rehab Center TV Auction
Complete auto detail
(includes scotchguard fabric & paint sealant)
Mark Coheley’s Detail Shop
$397
43
Rehab Center TV Auction
Guided fishing trip for 3 to Lake Arrowhead
(expires 7/31/21)
Brandon Brown Guide Service
$300
44
Rehab Center TV Auction
Stihl package & accessories
(trimmer/blower/lopper/chainsaw & more)
WF Ace Hardware
$840
45
Rehab Center TV Auction
30 gallon red oak tree
(planted in Wichita County)
Smith’s Gardentown Farms
$600
46
Rehab Center TV Auction
(2) 5 gallons of Manor Hall paint
PPG Paint
$400
47
Rehab Center TV Auction
2 Oil Changes
Brad’s Quick Change
$150
48
Rehab Center TV Auction
Handmade cherry wood cowboy hat
Kevin Felderhoff
$300

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News