2 Melanie

Legend Bank

Hamilton Bryan

Melanie Hour 2

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
49
Rehab Center TV Auction
Whirlpool white refrigerator
(18 cubic feet – 31″ wide – no freezer)
Hamilton Bryan
$799
50
Rehab Center TV Auction
Simon Sebbag designer necklace
K. Bond Jewelers
$298
51
Rehab Center TV Auction
Couples Package
(2 facials / 2 pedi’s & 2 infrared saunas)
Spa Bella European Day Spa
$260
52
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Certificate
Star Brite Cleaners
$200
53
Rehab Center TV Auction
Handmade leather purse
GP’s Leather Shop
$200
54
Rehab Center TV Auction
Ring HD spotlight security camera
(siren alarm/cam battery/two-way talk)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$199
55
Rehab Center TV Auction
Handmade afghan
Martha Poyner
$250
56
Rehab Center TV Auction
Mariposa salad bowl & salad servers
The Containery
$246

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News