2 Tobin

Legend Bank

Oral Surgery & Dental Solutions

Tobin Hour 2

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
33
Rehab Center TV Auction
Pecos pull on work boot
(#1105 made in USA)
Red Wing Shoe Store
$205
34
Rehab Center TV Auction
Two gift certificates for tire rotation and balance
Discount Tire
$164
35
Rehab Center TV Auction
Seizmik utility vehicle LED light bar
Berend Turf & Tractor
$380
36
Rehab Center TV Auction
(4) Sea World one day admission tickets
Sea World San Antonio
$304
37
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
38
Rehab Center TV Auction
Package of 10-1/2 hour personal training sessions
Wellness Center at NTR
$270
39
Rehab Center TV Auction
Yeti softside cooler flip
(12-navy)
FlyAsh Direct
$250
40
Rehab Center TV Auction
Two legal loads of 25 tons of commercial base
Zack Burkett, Co.
$314

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News