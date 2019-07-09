2019 Nexstar Sports Awards

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Large School Coach of the Year

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Small School Coach of the Year

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for College Coach of the Year

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Male College Athlete – June 10, 2019

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Female College Athlete – June 10, 2019

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees Best Female Athlete from a Small School

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Male Athlete from a Small School

Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Female Athlete from Large School