2019 Nexstar Sports Awards

Nexstar Sports Awards - Nominees
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Large School Coach of the Year
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Small School Coach of the Year
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for College Coach of the Year
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Male College Athlete – June 10, 2019
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 Nominees for Best Female College Athlete – June 10, 2019
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees Best Female Athlete from a Small School
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Male Athlete from a Small School
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Female Athlete from Large School
Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards 2019 nominees for Best Male Athlete from Large School
Nexstar Sports Awards - Winners
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Small School Best Male Athlete
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Small School Coach of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Biggest Upset of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Best Male College Athlete
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Best Female College Athlete
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Play of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Large School Best Male Athlete
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Small School Best Female Athlete
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Team of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards College Coach of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Large School Best Female Athlete
2019 Texoma's Nexstar Sports Awards Next Level Athlete of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Large School Coach of the Year
2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Inspirational Story of the Year
Nexstar Sports Awards – Hall of Fame
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Taliyah Brooks
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Diane Conrady
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Nick Gholson
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Lloyd Ruby
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Bub Deerinwater
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Leo Brittain
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Bob Lilly
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Den Bishop
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - Joey Aboussie
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame Inductee - John Guice

