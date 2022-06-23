WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for College Coach of the Year was awarded to Midwestern State University Soccer Coach Ryan Spence.

Ryan Spence – Midwestern State University Women’s Soccer

After winning just two games in 2020, The MSU Women’s Soccer team went 12-5-3 in the fall of 2021. The Mustangs qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Spence’s guidance.

Much of the success can be attributed to an improvement on both offense and defense, the Mustangs scoring 25 more goals and allowing just 1.15 goals per game, their best mark since 2016.

Other nominees in this category were:

Michael Meachum – Midwestern State University Men’s Soccer

The MSU Soccer team went 16-3-1 earning both the regular season and Lone Star Conference Tournament championships.

Meachum led the Mustangs to the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight year, finishing the season ranked 22nd in the country.

Jeff Ray – Midwestern State Men’s Golf

Ray led the Mustangs Men’s Golf Team to the NCAA Division two championships for the first time in program history with his team placing 15th in the nation.

MSU won four tournaments and finished second place five times, that’s nine top two finishes in a total of 12 events.

Ray was named a finalist for Division Two Coach of the Year.

