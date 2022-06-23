WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Casie Curry was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards College Female Athlete of the year.

The award for College Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Midwestern State University Woman’s player Tennis Casie Curry.

Casie Curry – Midwestern State University

The former Rider High School student earned several accolades in her senior year with MSU Women’s Tennis, First Team All-Lone Star Conference in singles play, Second Team All-Lone Star Conference in doubles play, LSC Senior of the Year, and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association named her the South Central Region’s Most Improved Senior.

Curry won 36 matches in the 2022 season, bringing her career total to 110 wins on the tennis court.

Other nominees in this category were:

Anda Ghinga – Midwestern State University

Just a Sophomore, Ghinga has already established herself as a force in the Lone Star Conference. This season she accounted for 38 wins 16 of those wins as the Mustang’s number one singles player and 22 coming in doubles play.

Ghinga was named an LSC 1st Team Doubles Player and 2nd Team All-Conference in Singles Play.

Ashley Turner – Midwestern State University

Turner hit .349 this season for the MSU Softball Team. Turner’s 53 hits, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles and 92 total bases were All Team-Leading stats. Turner was versatile playing third base, shortstop and center field

She received the prestigious Marie Morgan Award as Midwestern State’s Outstanding Female Student-Athlete after making the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 7th time.