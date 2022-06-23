WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for College Male Athlete of the Year was awarded to Jake Doggett for the second year in a row.

Jake Doggett – Midwestern State University Men’s Golf

Doggett is just the third men’s golfer in MSU history to earn First Team All-American honors. He was named Lonestar Conference Golfer of the Year after winning a school-record five events and leading the Mustangs to the program’s first-ever appearance in the MCAA National Championship Tournament. The team finished 15th and Doggett placed 11th on the individual leaderboard.

He also received the prestigious Marie Morgan award as Midwestern State’s Outstanding Male Student-Athlete for a second straight year.

Other nominees in this category were:

James Doyle – Midwestern State Men’s Soccer

The Lone Star Conference recognized Doyle as both Midfielder of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

After transferring to Wichita Falls from Northeastern State, Doyle earned First Team All-Conference honors, scoring six goals and dishing out four assists while making 19 starts.

Dillon Sterling-Cole – Midwestern State University Football

Another transfer, Sterling-Cole came to Midwestern from Arizona State. In his first full season, Sterling-Cole received both Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

In just nine games, the MSU Quarterback threw for 2,130 yards, the eighth-best single-season total in school history. A First Team All-Conference selection, Sterling-Cole accounted for nearly 264 yards of total offense per game while tossing 20 touchdown passes and running for three scores.