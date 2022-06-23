WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The Game of the Year was awarded to Hirschi VS. Stephenville football at the State Semifinals.

With a trip to the state championship game on the line, The Huskies and Yellow Jackets gave a loud Ford Center crowd their money’s worth, 732 yards of combined offense, 45 first downs and seven lead changes. Down three with 3:18 left, Hirschi moved the ball from their 29 to Stephenville’s 24. Having already converted one fourth-down on the drive, The Huskies needed another. Stephenville’s defense held with 46 seconds on the clock to win an instant classic 38-35

Other nominees in this category were:

City View vs Brock – Boy’s Basketball – Regional Final

With a trip to State on the line, The Mustangs and Eagles went to overtime, with 3.8 seconds left, Jourdain Durham drove the lane and scored the game-winning bucket.

Hirschi vs Boerne – Boy’s Basketball – State Semifinal

Down by 11 in the third quarter, and down six heading to the fourth, the Hirschi Huskies turned up the defensive pressure forcing seven fourth-quarter turnovers, scoring buckets in transition and sending the game to overtime. The Huskies went on a 9-0 run in overtime, beating Boerne 63-57. The Huskies go on to play in the state championship game for the first time since 1988.