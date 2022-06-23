WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Large School Coach of the Year was awarded to Hirschi High School Coach Donald Hedge,

Coach Donald Hedge was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Large School Coach of the Year

Donald Hedge – Hirschi Boys Basketball Coach

The Huskies dominated district play once again, stretching their district winning streak to 26 games, and then Hedge and the Huskies advanced to the 4A State Championship game for the first time since 1988. The Huskies entered the title game on a 17-game win streak, ultimately falling to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy. Hirschi finished 29-7 in a season that had all of Texoma cheering for the Huskies.

Other nominees in this category were:

Eric Simmons – Iowa Park Softball Coach

For the second straight year, Simmons guided the Lady Hawks to the 4A State Tournament, his team went an impressive 37-4. The season included a 25-game win streak in which Iowa Park outscored its opponents 280-26.

Antonio Wiley – Hirschi Football Coach

What a ride Wiley and the Huskies took football fans on. After losing the first two games of the season, Hirschi rattled off 12 straight wins averaging nearly 43 points per game. The Huskies’ season ended one win shy of a title game appearance, losing to eventual State Champion Stephenville. Wiley leading the Huskies to the school’s first appearance in the State Semifinals since 1964.