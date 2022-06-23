WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Large School Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Isabella Dickens.

Isabella Dickens – Iowa Park High School

In volleyball, Dickens was named District MVP, leading the Lady Hawks with 339 kills. On the basketball court, Dickens led Iowa Park with 15.5 points and eight rebounds a game, making her an easy First Team All-District selection. On the diamond, she patrolled the outfield as the Lady Hawks’ Center Fielder, earning First Team All-District honors, Dickens helping Iowa Park advance to state for the second straight year. She hit .487 with 21 extra base hits, 52 runs batted in and 53 runs scored.

Other nominees in this category were:

Jalynn Bristow – Rider High School

In her junior year, Bristow averaged nearly 27 points and 16 rebounds per game, leading the Lady Raiders to the playoffs, in January, with a 32-point performance Bristow became the All-Time Leading Scorer in WFISD history, the District 5-5A MVP also earned All-State Honors.



Raylea Parsons – Iowa Park High School

Also a 3-sport standout, Parsons earned First Team All-District in volleyball leading the Lady Hawks with 72 aces while dishing out 542 assists from the setter position, Parsons was also First Team All-District in basketball, averaging 10 points, five rebounds and three assists a game. In softball she was named district defensive player of the year as the Lady Hawks shortstop, Parsons also excelled at the plate, hitting .403 with 17 extra-base hits.