WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Large School Male Athlete was awarded to Ernest Young, Hirschi Basketball

Ernest Young – Hirschi

Ernest Young is the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Large School Male athlete of the year

On the basketball court, the Huskies captain led his team to the 4A State Championship game.

Young packed the box score on a nightly basis averaging over 21 points, nearly seven rebounds, adding five assists and four steals per game. Young earned District MVP for the second time and was named to the TABC All-State Team.

Other nominees in this category were Jamarion Carroll from Hirschi football and A’marion Peterson from Hirschi football.

Jamarion Carroll – Hirschi

Carroll set new single-season school records on the football field with 66 catches,1,132 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Carroll also starred on the Huskies basketball team. The Junior forward was named District Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 12 points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds a game.

A’marion Peterson – Hirschi

The Junior running back ran for 1,817 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Peterson earned District Offensive Player of the Year honors as the Huskies advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 57 years.

