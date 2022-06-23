WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Our Next Level Athlete of the Year honor is an award presented to an athlete who competed in Texoma and then continued their athletic careers either collegiately or professionally.

The award for Next Level Athlete of the Year was awarded to Parker Kelley Rider High School and Texas Tech University.

Parker Kelly was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Next Level of the Year

Parker Kelly – Rider High School – Texas Tech

Kelly started 59 of 60 games his senior season with the Red Raiders, leading the team with 19 doubles and six stolen bases. Kelly batted .284 with 10 home runs and 48 runs batted in, receiving Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition. He was named Big 12 Player of the Week on March 3, 2022, after hitting three home runs in one game, two of them grand slams.

Other nominees in this category were:

Brea Box – Holliday High School – Abilene Christian University

A junior at Abilene Christian University, Box started all 24 matches for the Wildcats. She posted a .320 hit percentage, the best in school history since ACU became a Division One program. Brea was named to the All-WAC Second Team.

Marcus Foster – Hirschi High School – G-League Basketball

Foster played for the G-League’s 2022 champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers, starting 25 of 33 games. The former Husky averaged 18 points, four assists and just under four rebounds a game. In June of 2022 Foster signed a two year deal with Promitheas Patras of the Greek Basket League. He averaged 12 points in his first five games with the team.

