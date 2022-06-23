WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The Play of the Year was awarded to Windthorst football for the “Holiday’s State Record Run” play.

“Holiday’s State Record Run” wins 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Play of the Year

Holliday’s Hannah Spears beat the competition and the clock at Mike A. Myers Stadium, setting a new 3A State record in the mile run. She finished four laps in 5:03.23, beating the old mark by nearly 8 tenths of a second.

The other nominees for “Play of the Year” were: “Hurdling Home” by Midwestern State University and the “Senior Day Shocker” by the Midwestern State University Mustangs.

Hurdling Home

Midwestern State’s Ashley Turner took off for home on a passed ball. The catcher gets there first, but Turner hurdles over the tag, safely touching home plate to score.

Senior Day Shocker

After the MSU Women’s Soccer Team scored with 22 seconds left to force overtime, Isabella Cruz connected on the game-winner in the 99th minute from 25 yards out. The win locked up 2nd place in the Lone Star Conference, the Mustangs’ best finish in eight years.

