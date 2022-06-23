WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The Golden Mic Award was a new award in 2021. It will be presented annually to a public address announcer, a radio sports personality or anyone who uses a microphone in a sports-related environment.

Rick Edwards was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award.

The Golden Mic was awarded to Rick Edwards.

Rick Edwards saw his career in broadcasting begin unexpectedly in 1996 when he started working at KWKQ Radio as a sports producer.

Just a few weeks later he traded in the title producer for the title of sportscaster, calling a Graham Lady Blues volleyball game. And no, he didn’t know a thing about broadcasting nor volleyball. But Edwards’s love of sports, Graham and local athletes kept him on the airwaves.

Twenty-six years later he’s still calling games. How many? 1,566 to be exact. Football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball and yes, he’s learned the rules of the game.

And oh yeah! He’s even broadcast a bowling tournament.

We honor Graham’s Rick Edwards as the 2022 recipient of the Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award!