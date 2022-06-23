WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Small School Coach of the Year was awarded to City Views Mustangs Coach Bobby Morris.

Bobby morris – City View Boys Basketball

Bobby Morris was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Coach of the Year Small School.

Morris led The Mustangs to the best season in school history, going 12-0 in district play, 34-5 overall and making an appearance in the Class 3A State Semifinals where they lost a close game to eventual State Champion Dallas Madison.

Other nominees in this category were Christ Academy Volleyball Coach Sara Lindemann and Christ Academy Boys Basketball Coach Dale Miller.



Sara Lindemann – Christ Academy Volleyball

With a straight-set victory over Cornerstone Christian, the Lady Warriors celebrated back-to-back state championships. For Lindemann, it was the fourth time leading Christ Academy to a TAPPS state title.

Dale Miller – Christ Academy Boys Basketball

Miller led The Warriors to a 22-6 record, going unbeaten in district play before cruising through the playoffs to the school’s first-ever Boy’s Basketball State Championship. Christ Academy won the the title game in dominating fashion beating Beren Academy 67-45.