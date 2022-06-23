WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Small School Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Addison Lindemann of Holiday High School.

Addison Lindemann was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Award Small School Female Athlete of the Year

Addison Lindemann – Holliday

Addison led the Lady Eagles volleyball team with 387 kills, being named the District 7-3A hitter of the year. She earned sixth girl of the year honors for the basketball team which went 26-6, often hauling in key rebounds or scoring clutch points off the bench.

Lindemann also led the Lady Eagles to the Regional Finals in softball, at one point throwing 52 straight scoreless innings.

She finished her Junior season with 308 strikeouts in 166 innings of work.

Other nominees in this category were:

Mallory Maxwell – Archer City

On the volleyball court, Mallory shared District MVP honors after leading the Lady Cats with 429 kills while also registering 360 digs and 78 blocks.

Maxwell also shared District MVP honors in basketball, packing the stats sheet by averaging 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals a game.

On the diamond, Maxwell earned District Defensive Player of the Year honors while hitting .500 and stealing 26 bases.

Hannah Spears – Holliday

In the fall, Spears brought home two gold medals from the State Cross Country Meet, a team gold and the individual gold, by finishing 14 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. In the spring of 2022, she earned two more golds and set a state record at the UIL State Track & Field Meet. Spears won the 3,200-meter run by nearly 13 seconds, and then she not only won gold, but set a new Class 3A state record by finishing the 1600-meter run in 5:03.23

