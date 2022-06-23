WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The Small School Athlete of the Year was awarded to Christian Coker of Midway Basketball

Christian Coker Midway High School was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year- Small School.

Christian Coker – Midway High School

Coker did a little bit of everything for The Falcons. District MVP on the basketball court, averaging over 20 points, three assists and two steals a game. District Champion in golf. State qualifier in both cross country and tennis.

Coker capped off his Junior year with a gold medal in the triple jump at the UIL State Track & Field meet.

Other nominees in this category were Chris and Jaeden Whitten of City View.

Chris Whitten – City View

Whitten served as the leader of the stable for The Mustangs, averaging 23 points and four assists he earned District MVP honors while leading City View on a historic run to the state semifinals.

Jaeden Whitten – City View

Chris’ twin brother, Jaeden Whitten, was named District 7-3A Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 15 points per game and earning TABC All-Region honors. Some would say Jaeden’s true talents come on the defensive end of the court where he averaged three steals and 1.6 blocks per game for The Mustangs.

Christian Coker – Midway High School, Chris Whitten – City View High School, Jaeden Whitten – City View High School.



