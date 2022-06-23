WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The award for Team of the Year was awarded to City View Boys Basketball

The City View Boys Basketball team was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Award Team of the Year.

The City View Mustangs won a school record 34 games, advancing to State for the first time in program history.

City view carried a 23-game win streak into their State Semifinal showdown against top-ranked Dallas Madison.

Was it the Mustangs’ offense or defense that led to the historic season? How about both? The Mustangs held 11 opponents to 44 points or less.

The Mustangs eclipsed 90 points six times, surpassing the century mark in three of those.

The other nominees in the category were:

Hirschi Boys Basketball

The Huskies advanced to the State Championship game for the first time in 34 years. During the regular season, Hirschi stretched its district winning streak to 26 straight games, now spanning three seasons.

The Huskies won 16 in a row at the end of the year before falling in the title match against Faith Family Academy.

While the Huskies twice reached 100 points, it was their stifling defense that baffled opponents, holding teams to 44 points or less 22 times en route to a 29-7 record.

Iowa Park Softball

The Lady Hawks made a second consecutive trip to the 4A state tournament. Their historic season included winning 25 straight games.

While posting a 37-4 record, the team’s pitching and the defense held the opposition to one run or less 27 times. Offensively, Iowa Park scored at least 10 runs 24 times. Next Year, the Lady Hawks will have seven of their nine everyday starters.