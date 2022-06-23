WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Each year the Nexstar Sports Awards recognized a band, a cheer team or a mascot as our team spirit award winner. Yes, when KFDX is out and about at games, we’re soaking in the entire atmosphere, and it wouldn’t be complete without bands, cheer teams and mascots.

The 2022 Team Spirit Award was given to Benjamin Cheer.

Benjamin High School Cheerleaders

Benjamin Cheer was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Award Team Spirit award.

After finishing third in 2019 and second in 2021, The Benjamin High School cheerleaders continued to climb the ladder taking first place in 2022. The mustangs cheer team brought home the UIL 1A Spirit State Championship, with 84.75 points The Mustangs improved on their 2021 performance by over eight points posting the best 1A score since 2019.

Other nominees in this category were:

Holliday High School Band

The Holliday High School Marching Band is always out of this world….and this year was no exception.

The Eagles qualified for the area competition by posting a perfect score at the regional contest. With five out of 26 teams moving on to State, The Eagles landed a trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Holliday band returned to Texoma with a 6th-place finish.

Jacksboro Highschool Cheerleaders

For the second time in three years, the Jacksboro Cheerleading Team was crowned as UIL State Champions, this time in Class 3A, Division Two. Jacksboro scored 93 points, nearly five points ahead of the second-place team. This is the fifth straight year Jacksboro earned a top-five finish at State

