WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Seven Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Aaron Taylor was inducted into the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame.

Aaron Taylor didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school, becoming a starter for the Rider Raiders as a Sophomore.

As a three-year starter for the Raiders Taylor earned All-State First Team honors as an offensive lineman.

Although some will tell you he’s the best punter ever to play in Wichita Falls, averaging over 40 yards per kick his senior season, but it was the trenches where Taylor truly made his mark. Taylor was recognized as the best interior lineman in college football when he won the Outland Trophy in 1997.

Taylor opened holes for three Nebraska Cornhuskers national championship teams. Playing center and guard for legendary coach Tom Osborne, The Huskers went 49-2 during his time in Lincoln.

The cornhuskers retired his uniform number 67 and he was inducted in the college football hall of fame in 2018.