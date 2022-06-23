WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, five awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Kicking off the Hall of Fame inductees is Dean Smith.

Dean Smith of Graham, TX inducted into the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame

The first time Dean Smith competed as a Graham Steer it was obvious a Texoma legend was in the making.

Smith earned All-American status as a Steer running the 100-meter dash. His success continued at the University of Texas where he won eight southwest conference titles and was a member of the 440-yard relay team which set a world record.

Dean Smith took his talents to the world stage in the 1952 Olympics where he helped the United States earn a gold medal in the 400-meter relay. He also finished 4th in the 100-meter dash.

In addition, to track Smith played football too. He was an all-state running back for the Steers and a member of the 1953 Cotton Bowl winning Texas Longhorns.

Smith turned down an opportunity to play pro football to become a Hollywood stuntman, a career that lasted over 50 years.

Smith was unable to attend the award ceremony. His wife Debby, asked that a letter be read at the awards. The letter read:

“We want to thank Tobin Mcduff and the voting committee for inducting Dean Smith into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame. It is an honor for a fellow who is 90 years old, to still be brought to one’s mind and his accomplishments remembered. On behalf of Dean and his family, we congratulate all those being inducted tonight.”