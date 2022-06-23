WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Seven Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

Wichita Falls High School features one of the richest high school football histories in the state of Texas.

And that history can’t be told without bringing up Larry Shields.

2022 Nexstar Hall of Fame inductee Larry Shields

Legendary Head Coach Joe Golding once said, “Larry was the greatest all-around football player I ever coached.”

Shields led the coyotes to three state championship game appearances, with the coyotes winning it all in 1961.

Shields ran for 1,745 yards that year and finished his Coyote career with 4,405 yards. He earned All-State honors as both a Junior and a Senior. During his senior season, Shields was named an All-American.

After graduating from Old High, Shields became a Sooner. He played two seasons at nationally-ranked OU where he received carries, played defensive back and starred on special teams.

