WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Seven Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

2022 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame inductee Rene Hanebutt

Rene Hanebutt is one of the best scorers to ever put on a uniform in Texoma. In 129 games as a Bowie Lady Rabbit, Hanebutt scored 3,186 points. That’s an average of 24.7 points a game.

In 1995 she led the Lady Rabbits to a state title, scoring 37 points in the championship victory.

She was named the Class 3A Player of the Year and her #52 jersey is retired and on display at Bowie High School.

In the fall of 1995, Hanebutt found herself wearing a Texas Tech uniform and the success continued. She led the Red Raiders to three conference titles and she still holds several school records for her three-point shooting.

The name Rene Hanebutt can be found throughout the Red Raiders record book and she’s one of just four players in the school’s triple-double club, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 1997 game against the University of Texas.

After her playing career, she enjoyed a short but successful head coaching career with stints at Decatur High School and Texas Woman’s University.

Hanebutt entered the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

