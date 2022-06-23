WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

The 2022 Noel Johnson Courage Award was given to Nocona’s golfer Laci Stone.

This is award was renamed in 2021 to honor Midwestern State University Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2020. This award was previously the Inspirational Story of the Year but has been renamed Noel Johnson Courage Award.

In our business, we don’t get the opportunity to get to know all of the coaches and athletes we cover. Although we saw her compete, we didn’t get to know Nocona’s Laci Stone.

After high school Stone went to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico to play golf.

In March 2021, following a tournament, she was in a bus accident. Six students and one faculty member lost their lives in the accident.

Laci Stone was one of those six students.

Courage comes in many forms and we have since learned Laci was a courageous young woman. Tobin McDuff recently sat down with Laci’s mom and dad, Chelsi and Hayden Stone. He wanted to know Laci Stone and we want you to get to know Laci Stone too.