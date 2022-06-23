WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the Midwestern State University Athletes of the Decade.

2010s

Brenna Moore was honored at the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards as the MSU Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s.

Burkburnett’s Brenna Moore put together an incredible prep career with the Bulldogs. She earned two silvers and a bronze medal in the Class 4A State Gold Tournament from 2009 to 2011.

Moore also posted a second, third and ninth-place finish in the prestigious Texas-Oklahoma Junior Championship. So when she chose to play collegiately at Midwestern State University, the Mustangs knew they were getting a great golfer.

Brenna was named Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year. As a Sophomore, she earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. During her junior year, she received Honorable Mention All-American recognition.

And as a Senior, she gave Midwestern State its first and only national champion.

Moore still holds nine school records including most career wins.