WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the Midwestern State University Athletes of the Decade.

1990s

Dominic Rhodes was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards MSU Athlete of the Decade 1990s.

It took just two seasons for Dominic Rhodes to become the All-Time Leading Rusher in Midwestern State University history.

Rhodes finished his MSU career with 2,541 yards rushing and 3,454 all-purpose yards.

Rhodes eclipsed 100 yards rushing in 14 of his 22 games.

22 years after his last carry he still holds several school records: 1,387 yards rushing in a single season, averaging 126.1 yards per game.

Rhodes was a workhorse, in 1999 he carried the ball a record 264 times. Rhodes went on to spend eight seasons in the NFL. He still holds the league’s mark for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie, 1,104 yards for the Indianapolis Colts in 2001.

Six years later, in 2007, the MSU star played in the Super Bowl, rushing for a game high 113 yards and one touchdown.

Many thought Rhodes should have won Super Bowl MVP, but it was ultimately awarded to Peyton Manning.

