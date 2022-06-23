WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the Midwestern State University Athletes of the Decade.

2000s

Eric Dawson was honored as the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards MSU Athlete of the Decade for the 2000s.

When Eric Dawson took the floor at D.L. Ligon Coliseum he dominated on the defensive end. His 170 career blocks remain a school record.

Dawson earned All-Conference First Team honors in both of his seasons with the Mustangs. In 2006, he led the Lone Star Conference in rebounds, blocked shots and steals.

In 2007, Dawson was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year, leading the Mustangs to their first LSC title in seven seasons.

He averaged 16 points and 10 boards a game as a Mustang.

Dawson played professionally from 2007 to 2021. He was named the D-League’s Impact Player of the Year after averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds with the Austin Toro’s in 2012.

Dawson’s professional career also led him to leagues in Japan, France, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Iran, Puerto Rico, Argentina and Mexico.

