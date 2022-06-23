WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the MSU Athletes of the Decade.

Isacc Devore was awarded 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards MSU Athlete of the Decade for the 1970s.



1970’s

D.L. Ligon Coliseum has served as the homecourt to many great scorers over the years but none could compare to 6’7” Issac Devore or simply “Ike”

A two-time All-American Devore led MSU to the National Championship Game in 1975. He averaged 19.2 points per game and nine rebounds during his MSU career. He graduated as MSU’s All-Time Leading Scorer, with 2,361 points and 48 years later the record still stands.

Devore is also second on the career rebounding list, one of only two players in school history with 1,000 career boards.

Former MSU player and Head Coach Greg Giddings attended MSU games as a kid, saying he and his friends looked up to Devore as a hoops hero.