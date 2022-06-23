WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the Midwestern State University Athletes of the Decade.

1980s

When John Hedlund arrived at Midwestern State University, he took the MSU soccer program to another level.

A two-time All-American, Hedlund guided his teams to the NAIA National Tournament three times, in the 1983 National Tournament Hedlund scored a record four goals in one game, earning Tournament Most Valuable Player.

John Hedlund was awarded the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards MSU Athlete of the Decade for the 1980s.

Hedlund scored 26 times and dished out 12 assists while wearing the maroon and gold.

While at MSU, Hedlund also played for the U.S. National Team.

After his time at MSU, Hedlund embarked on a successful 12-year professional career, before taking over the University of North Texas Women’s Soccer program.

He’s the only head coach in the program’s history, leading The Mean Green to 373 wins in 27 seasons.

