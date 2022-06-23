WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on June 23, 2021, at the Wharehouse event center in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Six Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments. In addition to these awards, six awards were given out to celebrate the Midwestern State University’s centennial.

This year a few awards were added to celebrate the Midwestern State Centennial.

Athletics have been a major player in the growth and appeal of Midwestern State University over the years.

A committee consisting of current and former members of the media along with past and present employees at Midwestern State University who have a passion for MSU athletics was assembled to select the Midwestern State University Athletes of the Decade.

Doug Elder was honored as the Mustang of the Century at the 2022 Nexstar Sports Awards.

In 1981 Doug Elder walked onto the Midwestern State Campus as a talented soccer player. In 2017 he walked off the campus as one of the winningest head coaches in NCAA history.

Elder played for MSU from 1981 to 1984 where he served as team captain for two seasons.

MSU won 51 games in his four years, twice advancing to the National Championship Game.

After a brief stint with the Houston Dynamos, Elder began his coaching career. In his 15 years as a high school coach, his teams won 13 district titles. He then decided to give the college coaching a try, landing at Midwestern State University where he was named Conference Coach of the Year eight times.

From 2000 to 2017, Doug Elder led MSU to 274 wins, retiring as one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. His teams won 80% of their games.