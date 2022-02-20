Meyers Taylor's two-woman heats good for third at midpoint

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and pusher Sylvia Hoffman blazed through two 'tremendous' two-woman heats for third standing. Said Meyers Taylor: 'We're gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.'

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

China's Sui and Han lead after dazzling short program

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong dazzle with their routine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The pair is in first place going into the free skate.