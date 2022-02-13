The U.S. men’s hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.
Katie Uhlaender first women's skeleton athlete in 5 Olympics
Katie Uhlaender competes in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women's sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women's skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat.
Suzanne Schulting wins second Olympic gold medal in 1000m
Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the women's 1000m. America's Kristen Santos was involved in a collision during the final stretch and finished fourth.