Katie Uhlaender first women's skeleton athlete in 5 Olympics

Katie Uhlaender competes in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women's sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women's skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat.

Suzanne Schulting wins second Olympic gold medal in 1000m

Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the women's 1000m. America's Kristen Santos was involved in a collision during the final stretch and finished fourth.