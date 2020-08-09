3 Darrell

Darrell Hour 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
89
Rehab Center TV Auction
Luxury vinyl floating flooring
(114 sq ft installed/wood look)
Breegle Abbey Carpet
$535
90
Rehab Center TV Auction
One guided goose hunt for 2
(includes meals/lodging/November 16th)
Big Honker Ranch
$700
91
Rehab Center TV Auction
5 yards of concrete delivered
OK Concrete Company
$550
92
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
93
Rehab Center TV Auction
Gift Certificate
Star Brite Cleaners
$200
94
Rehab Center TV Auction
4 tickets to OU vs Baylor Football game
(October 3rd, 2020 / 50 yard line)
Dolese Brothers
$900
95
Rehab Center TV Auction
Lews Rod & Reel Combo
Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters
$260
96
Rehab Center TV Auction
Apple AirPods Pro
(with noise cancellation & wireless charging case)
W.S. Construction
$249

