Breegle Abbey Carpet & Floor
Darrell Hour 3
Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell
Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM
Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM
Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM
To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)
Item
Photo
Description
Value
92
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)