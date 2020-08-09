3 Kevin

Legend Bank

A&E Blind & Awning

Kevin Hour 3

KFDX

Times
Tobin
Kevin
Melanie
Darrell

Hour 1 • 7 – 8 PM

Hour 2 • 8 – 9 PM

Hour 1 • 9 – 10 PM

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3
Luxury Board

Board 1

Board 2

Board 3


Board 1

Board 2

Board 3

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
73
Rehab Center TV Auction
Myra duffel & cosmetic bag
(natural turquoise necklace/adjustable ring)
Rustic Ranch Décor & Kris Cross Jewelry
$250
74
Rehab Center TV Auction
Roll of 20 American Eagle 2020 Silver Coins
Gene Wheeler Rare Coin Co.
$400
75
Rehab Center TV Auction
(2) tire foam fills
(up to 400lbs total)
Kent’s Tire Service
$580
76
Rehab Center TV Auction
6 month full membership
Wellness Center at North Texas Rehab
$300
77
Rehab Center TV Auction
8 hours heavy equipment repair
B&D Equipment Repair
$960
78
Rehab Center TV Auction
Weber Smokefire wood pellet grill
Wichita Falls Ace Hardware
$1,000
79
Rehab Center TV Auction
4 hours of dozer service
(within 30 miles of Wichita Falls)
Stone Services
$560
80
Rehab Center TV Auction
1982 & 1988 Original Duck Stamp framed prints
Friends of the Rehab Center
$525

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News