To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

73 Myra duffel & cosmetic bag

(natural turquoise necklace/adjustable ring)

Rustic Ranch Décor & Kris Cross Jewelry $250

74 Roll of 20 American Eagle 2020 Silver Coins

Gene Wheeler Rare Coin Co. $400

75 (2) tire foam fills

(up to 400lbs total)

Kent’s Tire Service $580

76 6 month full membership

Wellness Center at North Texas Rehab $300

77 8 hours heavy equipment repair

B&D Equipment Repair $960

78 Weber Smokefire wood pellet grill

Wichita Falls Ace Hardware $1,000

79 4 hours of dozer service

(within 30 miles of Wichita Falls)

Stone Services $560

80 1982 & 1988 Original Duck Stamp framed prints

Friends of the Rehab Center $525