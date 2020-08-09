Times Tobin Kevin Melanie Darrell

To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481

(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item Photo Description Value

65 Lumin UV CPAP cleaner

(cleans in 5 minutes)

Heritage Home Medical $279

66 Harley Davidson electric balance bike

(ages 3-5 years / 3 speeds)

Red River Harley Davidson $650

67 Kobe Bryant autographed 8×10 framed

Hank and Kealey Bullinger $450

68 Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook

(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)

Friends of the Rehab Center $379

69 One floral arrangement per month / one year

Mystic Floral $420

70 Striper fishing trip for 4

(Lake Texoma w/guide Exp 12/2021)

Martin Marietta $600

71 2 handmade metal rockers w/cedar accents

Workin’ R S’s Off Farm $600

72 1 spray in truck bed liner

(custom spray)

Hicks Offroad Designs $450