To bid on any items call 940-687-1481 or 1-855-661-1481
(phones open August 13, 2020, 7pm-10pm)

Item
Photo
Description
Value
65
Rehab Center TV Auction
Lumin UV CPAP cleaner
(cleans in 5 minutes)
Heritage Home Medical
$279
66
Rehab Center TV Auction
Harley Davidson electric balance bike
(ages 3-5 years / 3 speeds)
Red River Harley Davidson
$650
67
Rehab Center TV Auction
Kobe Bryant autographed 8×10 framed
Hank and Kealey Bullinger
$450
68
Rehab Center TV Auction
Samsung 15.6″ Chromebook
(4GB mem/Intel Celeron/128GB eMMC flash memory)
Friends of the Rehab Center
$379
69
Rehab Center TV Auction
One floral arrangement per month / one year
Mystic Floral
$420
70
Rehab Center TV Auction
Striper fishing trip for 4
(Lake Texoma w/guide Exp 12/2021)
Martin Marietta
$600
71
Rehab Center TV Auction
2 handmade metal rockers w/cedar accents
Workin’ R S’s Off Farm
$600
72
Rehab Center TV Auction
1 spray in truck bed liner
(custom spray)
Hicks Offroad Designs
$450

