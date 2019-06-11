Contact Us

Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
KFDX-TV | KJTL-TV | TexomasHomepage.com
4500 Seymour Hwy.
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
Main Phone:: (940) 691-0003
Newsroom: (940) 692-6273
Newsroom Fax: (940) 692-1441
Online & Mobile: (940) 691-0003 x1245
KFDX
Wayne Reed
Vice President/General Manager
4500 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76309
p: (940) 691-0003 x1226
f: (940) 691-0330
Wayne@kfdx.com
KJTL
Stephanie Reed
Business Manager
4500 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76309
p: (940) 691-0003 x1280
f: (940) 691-0330
stephanier@kjtlfox18.com
