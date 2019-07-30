A Town Hall with Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will host a live Town Hall meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The one-hour, statewide Town Hall will air via live television broadcast exclusively on Nexstar stations KXAN-TV (NBC), KRBC-TV (NBC), KAMR-TV (NBC), KVEO-TV (NBC), KTSM-TV (NBC), KLBK-TV (CBS), KMID-TV (ABC), KSAN-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), KETK-TV (NBC), KWKT-TV (FOX) and KFDX-TV (NBC), in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates KIAH-TV and KDAF-TV. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The event will take place at the University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center (UT Cowan Center). To facilitate an engaging and dynamic discussion between local voters and Governor Abbott, the Town Hall will be moderated by leading local Texas news anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV. The Town Hall event will open with a ten minute question and answer session between Governor Abbott and the moderators, followed by approximately fifty minutes of questions from the live local audience. Nexstar’s local Texas station operations in twelve markets will deliver extensive Town Hall coverage across the state while bringing more opportunities for voters to ask Governor Abbott questions about local matters that are impacting their communities. Immediately following the Town Hall, a member of the Texas Democratic leadership will deliver a response to constituents.

Have a question for Governor Abbott? Tweet it using the hashtag #AbbottTownHall

In addition to the live Town Hall coverage, KXAN-TV will produce a pre-Town Hall special from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT focused on topical local and regional issues likely to be addressed during the event and a post- Town Hall program from 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. CT which will feature live viewer reactions and exclusive analysis from Nexstar’s leading broadcast journalists and local political experts. The pre- and post-Town Hall specials will be hosted by Josh Hinkle of KXAN-TV, who serves as the executive producer and host of “State of Texas,” a weekly program focused on the Texas Legislature and elections. All participating stations will live-stream the both programs on their respective websites, with additional real-time engagement throughout the event on stations’ respective social media channels. The pre- and post-Town Hall programs are digital only and will not air via television broadcast.

“As one of the nation’s largest local media companies, Nexstar remains committed to supporting the evolving needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve in Texas and across the United States,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are excited to be hosting this unique, live Town Hall event with Governor Abbott, which will be televised and live-streamed statewide exclusively on Nexstar stations. Town Halls provide an important public forum for constituents to engage with local leaders on the issues that matter to them and their families. To ensure that we are addressing the information interests of all local voters, we are harnessing the combined resources of our local station operations in twelve markets throughout Texas, in addition to Dallas and Houston CW affiliates. We are grateful to Governor Abbott for allowing Nexstar to serve as host of this special Town Hall event and to the outstanding local communities across the great state of Texas for their continued viewership and support.”

To participate as a member of the live audience please contact Ed Kosowski, News Director, by e-mail at ekosowski@nexstar.tv.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Town Hall Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Thursday, August 15, 2019

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75799

Moderators:

Pre- and Post-Town Hall Programming Digital Specials (Live-Stream Online Only)

Thursday, August 15, 2019

6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT and 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT

Host:

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. The pre- and post-Town Hall programming specials will be available via digital live-stream only. Check local listings.

*KWKT-TV will only offer the Town Hall via live-stream through the station’s website http://www.fox44news.com, the event will not air via live television broadcast on the station.





