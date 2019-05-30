About Us

Contact Information

KFDX-TV | KJTL-TV | TexomasHomepage.com

4500 Seymour Hwy.
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

Main Phone:: (940) 691-0003
Newsroom: (940) 692-6273
Newsroom Fax: (940) 692-1441
Online & Mobile: (940) 691-0003 x1245

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

KFDX
Wayne Reed
Vice President/General Manager
4500 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76309
p: (940) 691-0003 x1226
f: (940) 691-0330
Wayne@kfdx.com

KJTL
Kristin Beirne
Station Manager
4500 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76309
p: (940) 691-0003 x1225
f: (940) 691-0330
kbeirne@kjtlfox18.com

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News