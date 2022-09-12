JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An elderly at-risk Altus woman who has been missing since late August has been located, according to authorities.

Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, of Altus, was first reported missing by her family on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after her family attempted to contact her with negative results.

According to Detective Williams with the Altus Police Department, the silver alert on Adams-Hooper was canceled after she was found alive and well.

Adams-Hoover was considered to be at risk due to her medical history. She requires the use of a walker due to previous strokes she’s suffered.

Police said a cell phone belonging to Adams-Hoover was found in the area of A Street and Blain Street the day she went missing.

Thank you to all who helped authorities locate Adams-Hoover.