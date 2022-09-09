JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A 61-year-old woman from Altus, Oklahoma has been missing for nearly two weeks, and police are asking for the community’s help locating her.

Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, of Altus, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after her family attempted to contact her with negative results.

Adams-Hoover was last seen on Monday, August 29.

According to Tim Murphy, Chief of Police for the Altus Police Department, Adams-Hoover is described as a white female who is about 5-feet 1-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Her hair color is described as gray with a small amount of red tones and her eyes are blue.

Police said Adams-Hoover also wears glasses at all times.

Authorities said Adams-Hoover is considered at-risk due to her medical history. She requires the use of a walker due to previous strokes she’s suffered.

Police said a cell phone belonging to Adams-Hoover was found in the area of A Street and Blain Street.

Authorities have confirmed that Adams-Hoover has not been admitted to the hospital and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Murphy said citizens are encouraged to call the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or respond to their post on Facebook with any reports of Adams-Hoover’s possible whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.