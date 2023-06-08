ALTUS OK, (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of suspicious activity turns to the arrest of a burglary suspect with multiple felony charges in Altus Oklahoma. On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, a neighbor reported a suspicious person at a home on Elk Street.

Then, 42- year-old Alson Harris was arrested after police said he ran from them following a burglary. Police canine officer, Kevlar, tracked Harris to a home on Chestnut, where he was taken into custody.

Officers recovered property taken in the burglary. Along with the burglary charge, Harris also had warrants for 3- counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a park or school.