ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are dead following multiple shots fired in Altus.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Altus police responded to the 700 block of East Nona about multiple shots fired.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, one victim was found near an abandoned home in the 900 block of Newlin Drive, and the other victim was found about 200 yards in a grassy area north of Newlin Drive.

Details are limited and will be released as more information becomes available.

The District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are helping in the investigation.

Police have no suspects at this time.