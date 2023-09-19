AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel. Refresh this page often for the latest.

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury of seven women and five men are one step closer to deciding a sentence in the punishment trial of Amber Nichole McDaniel with closing arguments set to begin on Tuesday morning, September 19, 2023.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. She faces a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

Proceedings began on Monday, September 11, 2023, in Auxiliary Trial Room E on the seventh floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. A recap of each day’s proceedings can be found below:

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the jury will be read its charge by Presiding Judge Jeff McKnight, then will hear closing arguments from both the prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, and the defense, led by attorney Mark Barber.

A running live blog of proceedings on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel can be found below.

9:33 a.m. — Gillespie said McDaniel put her sexual gratification and happiness above the safety of her child, but she did love and nurture Wilder. He said it was after Wilder’s murder that McDaniel’s real master manipulation began.

9:31 a.m. — Gillespie accused McDaniel of “reality-warping” and “gaslighting” Wilder when he would say, “No James.” Many members of McDaniel’s family were observed in the courtroom shaking their heads in disagreement with many of the statements Gillespie has made.

9:28 a.m. — Gillespie told the jurors that McDaniel was aware that Staley was abusing Wilder and continued trying to hide it from her family. Gillespie said the night on which Staley kicked them out raised questions among her family members, recalling several testimonies given by family members. During this discussion, he screamed, “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!” appearing to imitate Staley’s screams at Wilder.

9:25 a.m. — Gillespie told the jurors that McDaniel began dating Staley, a millionaire with a big house in the country club and a swimming pool, and she was willing to do whatever it took to keep Staley. Gillespie said McDaniel began to manipulate her family at this point, making excuses for why Wilder would constantly say, “No James” and “No James house.”

9:22 a.m. — Gillespie told the jurors that it’s hard to believe master manipulators exist in this world, a title often given to Staley during his capital murder trial. Gillespie said, “I’m not talking about James Staley, I’m talking about this defendant,” referring to McDaniel.

9:20 a.m. — Gillespie said McDaniel’s family are bound together and have no oath to the truth. Gillespie told the jurors he swore an oath to find the truth, wherever it may lead and to whomever it may lead.

9:18 a.m. — Gillespie began his closing arguments by acknowledging the grief of Amber McDaniel and her family after the murder of Wilder McDaniel. He then acknowledges the complicated fact that six months ago, they sat on the same side during the capital murder trial of James Staley.

Judge McKnight instructs Gillespie that he may begin his closing argument.

9:10 a.m. — Judge McKnight read the jury its charge, instructing the seven women and five men on what they have been tasked to do. Judge McKnight said the verdict on punishment must be unanimous.