FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Amber Nichole McDaniel, who pleaded guilty to felony charges connected to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son will soon face a jury of 12 men and women from Tarrant County, who will determine her sentence.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, is facing a sentence ranging from probation to a total of up to 12 years behind bars on the two felony charges filed against her relating to the death of her son, 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, in October 2018.

Prior to a jury being selected, a pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m. Jury selection is set to begin in Auxillary Trial Room E of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Proceedings got underway hours after McDaniel’s husband and Wilder’s father, Bubba McDaniel, was hospitalized following a shooting on East Carolina Street in Wichita Falls on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

It is unclear at this time how the shooting involving Bubba McDaniel will affect the schedule of the trial, if at all.

30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight will preside over the trial, with Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie serving as lead prosecutor and Mark Barber serving as the defense attorney for McDaniel.

A running live blog of proceedings on Monday, September 11, 2023, in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel can be found below.

With all pre-trial matters discussed, Judge McKnight informs counsel for the state and the defense that voir dire proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. in Auxillary Trial Room E.

10:06 a.m. — Judge McKnight said no recording will be allowed inside of the courtroom during proceedings.

10:04 a.m. — Judge McKnight said voir dire proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. Gillespie told Judge McKnight he expected to need about 2 hours for voir dire and Barber said he needed about an hour. Judge McKnight told Gillespie he would give him an hour and a half.

10:02 a.m. — Barber and Gillespie address pre-trial motions and issues ahead of jury selection and testimony in McDaniel’s trial. Included among these are extraneous offenses the prosecution intends to introduce into evidence, as well as redacted text messages between McDaniel and James Staley, which Barber and Gillespie notify Judge McKnight they have discussed beforehand.